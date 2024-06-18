Reinhart Partners LLC. Sells 394,789 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Reinhart Partners LLC. cut its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,169,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394,789 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned approximately 0.48% of Element Solutions worth $29,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 370.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 1,585.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

Shares of ESI stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.86. 2,291,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,826. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.59, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.22 and its 200 day moving average is $23.53. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $27.86.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.17 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 13.96%. Element Solutions’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

