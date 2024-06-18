Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) shot up 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.51 and last traded at $7.50. 199,746 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,185,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RLAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised Relay Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $942.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.68.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.08. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.66% and a negative net margin of 1,263.49%. The company had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. Relay Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4327.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 19,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $128,520.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 493,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,192,750.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 44,467 shares of company stock worth $300,862 over the last ninety days. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 25.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

