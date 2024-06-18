Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) vs. BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN) Critical Contrast

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Free Report) and BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Republic First Bancorp and BayFirst Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Republic First Bancorp $180.55 million 0.00 $25.18 million N/A N/A BayFirst Financial $118.27 million 0.40 $5.70 million $1.13 10.06

Republic First Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than BayFirst Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Republic First Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A BayFirst Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Republic First Bancorp and BayFirst Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares Republic First Bancorp and BayFirst Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Republic First Bancorp N/A N/A N/A BayFirst Financial 4.52% 7.09% 0.53%

Volatility and Risk

Republic First Bancorp has a beta of -0.2, meaning that its stock price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BayFirst Financial has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.9% of Republic First Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.9% of BayFirst Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of Republic First Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of BayFirst Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BayFirst Financial beats Republic First Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers secured and unsecured commercial, real estate, construction and land development, automobile, and home improvement loans; mortgages, home equity and overdraft lines of credit, and other products; and lockbox services. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About BayFirst Financial

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for BayFirst National Bank that provides community banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement account; and safety deposit boxes. It also provides commercial real estate mortgages; construction and development, working capital, and business loans; auto, boat, and recreational vehicle loans; and residential mortgages, personal lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers mobile and online banking, treasury management, wire transfers, cash management, merchant processing, remote deposit capture, night depositor, online bill payment, courier, retail investment, ACH originations, and other services. It operates full-service banking centers in St. Petersburg, Seminole, Pinellas Park, Clearwater, Sarasota, Tampa, Belleair Bluffs, and Bradenton, Florida. The company was formerly known as First Home Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to BayFirst Financial Corp. in May 2021. BayFirst Financial Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida.

