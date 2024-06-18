Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Entergy (ETR)

Entergy (NYSE: ETR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/12/2024 – Entergy had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH. They now have a $109.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $117.00.

6/6/2024 – Entergy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $118.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/5/2024 – Entergy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $122.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/5/2024 – Entergy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $107.00 to $116.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – Entergy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $107.00 to $114.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/28/2024 – Entergy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $103.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/20/2024 – Entergy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $112.00 to $123.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2024 – Entergy had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $111.00 to $104.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2024 – Entergy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $108.00 to $112.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $106.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $114.28.

Get Entergy Co alerts:

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $31.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Entergy

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.34%.

In other news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,465.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at $273,260.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,465.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entergy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,038,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,408,582,000 after buying an additional 104,803 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 64.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,562,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,977 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,506,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,883,000 after purchasing an additional 48,047 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 64.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,170,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,057 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,961,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,901,000 after purchasing an additional 796,316 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.