Reviewing HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) and The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) and The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares HOYA and The Sage Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOYA 22.83% 20.47% 16.22% The Sage Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HOYA and The Sage Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOYA $5.49 billion 7.40 $1.26 billion $3.57 32.45 The Sage Group $2.77 billion 5.00 $258.90 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

HOYA has higher revenue and earnings than The Sage Group.

HOYA has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Sage Group has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for HOYA and The Sage Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HOYA 0 0 1 0 3.00 The Sage Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dividends

HOYA pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. The Sage Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. HOYA pays out 17.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of HOYA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of The Sage Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HOYA beats The Sage Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HOYA

HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Telecommunication, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics. It also operates Eyecity, a specialty retailer of contact lenses. In addition, the company provides information technology products, such as mask blanks and photomasks for manufacturing semiconductor chips; glass disks for hard disk drives; and imaging products that include optical glasses/optical lenses, colored glass filters, and laser equipment/UV light resources. Further, it engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of photomasks for manufacturing flat panel displays. Additionally, the company offers ReadSpeaker, a speech synthesis software; and cloud services comprising Kinnosuke, a time and attendance management service, as well as Yonosuke, an electronic payslip service. HOYA Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services. The company also provides Sage 50cloud and Sage 200cloud that provides a range of cloud connected accounting solutions. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

