RH (NYSE:RH) Stock Price Down 4.3% on Analyst Downgrade

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.3% on Tuesday after Loop Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $350.00 to $230.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock. RH traded as low as $221.30 and last traded at $221.60. 596,298 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 707,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $231.48.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on RH from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on RH from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on RH from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on RH from $293.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on RH from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.46.

Get RH alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RH

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total value of $27,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total transaction of $288,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,465,279.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total transaction of $27,992,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $28,897,430. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RH. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in RH during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in RH by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in RH during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH Stock Down 4.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $264.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.10.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.32). RH had a net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $726.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. RH’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that RH will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RH

(Get Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.