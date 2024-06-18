Ripio Credit Network (RCN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $305.29

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 18th. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $870,555.05 and $305.29 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00010853 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008776 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,692.48 or 1.00009271 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00012221 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005231 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000759 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.77 or 0.00080032 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00154104 USD and is down -10.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $294.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

