Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Receives $82.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Roku in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Get Roku alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Roku

Roku Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $53.97 on Thursday. Roku has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.35.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. Roku’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.38) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roku will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $673,973.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,108,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $37,622.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,630.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $673,973.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,108,998.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,966 in the last 90 days. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roku

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Roku by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.