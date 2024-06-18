Ryder System (NYSE:R) Stock Rating Upgraded by Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $145.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $125.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $119.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.32. Ryder System has a 52-week low of $80.90 and a 52-week high of $128.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.07.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.43. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.98%.

In other news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 6,776 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $816,101.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,413.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ryder System news, Director E Follin Smith sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.16, for a total transaction of $437,436.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,577,293.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 6,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $816,101.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,413.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,800 shares of company stock valued at $11,990,862 in the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,223,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $627,800,000 after acquiring an additional 109,930 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,442,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $396,099,000 after acquiring an additional 890,986 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,852,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,679,000 after acquiring an additional 43,592 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,629,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,504,000 after acquiring an additional 59,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 845,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,400,000 after acquiring an additional 92,760 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

