Sapphire (SAPP) Price Up 9.4% This Week

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 18th. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sapphire has a total market cap of $5.25 million and $87.22 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,400.84 or 0.05262617 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00040012 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00014411 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007053 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00012181 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00009960 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,788,123,597 coins and its circulating supply is 1,767,541,374 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

