Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Insider Sells $20,788.70 in Stock

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) insider Mo Qatanani sold 2,315 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $20,788.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,441.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of Scholar Rock stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,768. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $21.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.80.
Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 95.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 244,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after buying an additional 119,363 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter worth about $4,900,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 6,419,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,012,000 after purchasing an additional 17,105 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.
