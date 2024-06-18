Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $364,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,690,000. Skyline Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,176,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,876,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHG stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,286,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,550. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $69.78 and a 12-month high of $101.88. The company has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.37.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

