Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHG. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,690,000. Skyline Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,176,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,876,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,826,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,620. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.37. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $69.78 and a one year high of $101.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

