Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Sets New 1-Year High at $107.41

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $107.41 and last traded at $107.35, with a volume of 44964 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Seagate Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.29.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.10 and a 200 day moving average of $88.75.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -217.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $921,785.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,946. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 85.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

