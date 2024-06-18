Sean J. Stackley Sells 3,354 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.73, for a total transaction of $726,912.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,531.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded up $1.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.44. 585,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.27. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $226.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 178.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.80.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

