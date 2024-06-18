Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.21

Shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.21 and last traded at $10.28, with a volume of 9848 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Sendas Distribuidora had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 15.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 36.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 6.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 505,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after buying an additional 30,777 shares during the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 4.6% during the third quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 145,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 42.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,189,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,443,000 after buying an additional 215,324 shares during the last quarter. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

