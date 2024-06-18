ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

ServisFirst Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 16.3% annually over the last three years. ServisFirst Bancshares has a payout ratio of 27.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares to earn $4.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Performance

SFBS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.08. The stock had a trading volume of 150,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,320. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.86. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1 year low of $39.27 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $111.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.14 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

