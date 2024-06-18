Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $20.72

Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.72 and last traded at $20.72, with a volume of 536 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.38.

Shimizu Stock Down 3.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Shimizu Company Profile

Shimizu Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, development, engineering, and life cycle valuation businesses in Japan and internationally. The company proposes, plans, designs, builds, repairs, manages, operates, and maintains offices, plants, schools, hospitals, and other buildings, such as nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, temples, shrines, and architectures; offers design, build, and renovation for tunnels, bridges, dams, urban infrastructure, energy facilities, and other public works; provides construction for manufacturing facilities, high-rise buildings, hospitals, bridges, subways, and other projects; and develops and rents real estate properties, including condominiums, data centers, office buildings, logistics facilities, and other properties.

