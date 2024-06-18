Short Interest in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Declines By 12.1%

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 272,600 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the May 15th total of 310,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADUS shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.14.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Addus HomeCare

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Addus HomeCare Trading Up 1.1 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADUS stock opened at $117.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Addus HomeCare has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $119.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.98 and its 200 day moving average is $98.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

About Addus HomeCare

(Get Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.