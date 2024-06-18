Short Interest in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Rises By 11.6%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,850,000 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the May 15th total of 34,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DZ Bank upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $158.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

