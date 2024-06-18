Short Interest in Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Expands By 19.1%

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 378,600 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the May 15th total of 317,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of AGFY stock opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.64. Agrify has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.88.
Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter.
Agrify Corporation offers hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. It offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.
