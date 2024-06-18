Short Interest in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Increases By 12.5%

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,160,000 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the May 15th total of 11,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AKBA. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 9,696 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Orchard Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 86,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKBA stock opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. Akebia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $2.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.

Featured Stories

