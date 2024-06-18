Short Interest in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Increases By 8.5%

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 788,400 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the May 15th total of 726,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 380,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

AIT stock traded up $3.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.12. 303,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,611. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. Applied Industrial Technologies has a twelve month low of $134.74 and a twelve month high of $201.76.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 8.36%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.51%.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total value of $127,861.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,516,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Applied Industrial Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 978.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 559,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,646,000 after acquiring an additional 507,750 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,625,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,329,000 after purchasing an additional 451,876 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $72,436,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 176.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,181,000 after purchasing an additional 197,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $39,093,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AIT shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Applied Industrial Technologies

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.