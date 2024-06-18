Short Interest in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Expands By 5.4%

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,240,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the May 15th total of 4,970,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AROC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Archrock from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Archrock from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archrock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Get Archrock alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Archrock

Archrock Trading Up 1.5 %

Archrock stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.05. 450,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,594. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.57. Archrock has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $21.60.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.51 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Archrock will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archrock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archrock

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,875,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71,968 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 20,957 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Archrock by 2.6% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 14,007,955 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $275,536,000 after purchasing an additional 351,391 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,468,897 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,563,000 after purchasing an additional 116,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Archrock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,245 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

About Archrock

(Get Free Report)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.