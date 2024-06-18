Short Interest in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Grows By 10.5%

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the May 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 265,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Irenic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,219,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,871,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,759,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,689,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,366,000 after buying an additional 206,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,123,000. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on B. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Barnes Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

NYSE:B traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.57. The company had a trading volume of 255,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,045. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $18.79 and a twelve month high of $43.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 439.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.98.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $430.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.32 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 0.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 711.11%.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

