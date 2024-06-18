Short Interest in Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Declines By 9.1%

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the May 15th total of 82,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 749.0 days.
Basilea Pharmaceutica Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BPMUF opened at $48.15 on Tuesday. Basilea Pharmaceutica has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $48.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.38.
Basilea Pharmaceutica Company Profile
