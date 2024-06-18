Short Interest in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Declines By 6.4%

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,070,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the May 15th total of 7,550,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Blend Labs Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLND traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.35. The company had a trading volume of 237,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,785. The firm has a market cap of $593.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.61. Blend Labs has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 90.62% and a negative return on equity of 595.99%. The business had revenue of $34.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.94 million. On average, research analysts predict that Blend Labs will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLND. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Blend Labs from $1.60 to $3.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $2.65 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.15.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BLND

Insider Buying and Selling at Blend Labs

In other news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 100,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $246,977.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 545,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,345 in the last 90 days. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Formation8 GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter worth $41,362,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,249,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,060,000 after buying an additional 46,526 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blend Labs by 2,656.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 718,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 692,220 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the first quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Blend Labs by 977.3% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 409,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 371,233 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blend Labs

(Get Free Report)

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.