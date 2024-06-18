Short Interest in Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) Drops By 13.2%

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the May 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Broadway Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BYFC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.06. 15,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.29. Broadway Financial has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $8.56. The stock has a market cap of $46.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.77.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.62 million during the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 4.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Broadway Financial stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,011 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,328 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 1.85% of Broadway Financial worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

