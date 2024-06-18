Short Interest in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Grows By 18.1%

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the May 15th total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.40.

BRO stock opened at $92.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.43. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $92.11. The company has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

In other news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $301,232.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRO. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 7.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 528,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,894,000 after buying an additional 35,670 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 7.6% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 193,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,492,000 after buying an additional 13,661 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the third quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 78,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

