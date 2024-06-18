Short Interest in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Decreases By 9.0%

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,270,000 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the May 15th total of 7,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CPRX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.97. 852,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,989. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.73. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $98.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.24 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 15.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 7,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $121,183.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,121.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 80,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $1,292,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,478.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 7,541 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $121,183.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,121.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,580,560 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 306.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

See Also

