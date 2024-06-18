Short Interest in Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR) Increases By 15.5%

Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 571,200 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the May 15th total of 494,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Complete Solaria Price Performance

Shares of CSLR stock opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09. Complete Solaria has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

Get Complete Solaria alerts:

Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.04 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Complete Solaria will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Complete Solaria Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Complete Solaria in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Complete Solaria during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Carlyle Group Inc. increased its stake in Complete Solaria by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 2,745,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Complete Solaria during the third quarter worth about $3,274,000. Finally, Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new stake in Complete Solaria during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Complete Solaria, Inc provides custom solar solutions in the United States. The company offers solar systems to homeowners and small to medium-sized commercial customers. It also provides HelioQuoteTM software system, a platform for residential solar designs, proposals, and engineering services. In addition, the company installs solar systems, as well as provides financing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Complete Solaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Complete Solaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.