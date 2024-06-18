Short Interest in Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Grows By 12.6%

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600,200 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the May 15th total of 532,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 675,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on DARE shares. Brookline Capital Management raised Daré Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DARE

Daré Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DARE traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.44. The stock had a trading volume of 166,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,725. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.39. Daré Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $0.98.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Daré Bioscience will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daré Bioscience

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Daré Bioscience stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,470,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 7.37% of Daré Bioscience at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Daré Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and markets products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company offers XACIATO for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.