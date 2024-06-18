Short Interest in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Drops By 6.7%

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,150,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the May 15th total of 9,810,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Ecopetrol Price Performance

NYSE EC traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $12.05. 2,309,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,983. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Ecopetrol has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $13.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.83.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). Ecopetrol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecopetrol will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecopetrol Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ecopetrol

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a $0.7999 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 19.5%. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.65%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,291,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,537,000 after purchasing an additional 105,172 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,086,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,739,000 after buying an additional 29,731 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol during the fourth quarter worth $15,652,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 510,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,691,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ecopetrol from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America downgraded Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ecopetrol from $10.30 to $11.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecopetrol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.27.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

