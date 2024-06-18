Short Interest in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Grows By 18.4%

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,100 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the May 15th total of 151,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Shares of GNSS opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91. The stock has a market cap of $77.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.51. Genasys has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $3.92.
Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Genasys had a negative net margin of 71.72% and a negative return on equity of 46.55%. The company had revenue of $5.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genasys will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Genasys Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software.
