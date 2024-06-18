Short Interest in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Grows By 18.4%

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,100 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the May 15th total of 151,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Genasys Price Performance

Shares of GNSS opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91. The stock has a market cap of $77.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.51. Genasys has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $3.92.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Genasys had a negative net margin of 71.72% and a negative return on equity of 46.55%. The company had revenue of $5.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genasys will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genasys

Genasys Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Genasys by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Genasys by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Genasys by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 446,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419 shares during the period. Mak Capital One LLC raised its position in Genasys by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 628,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 100,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genasys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

Genasys Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software.

