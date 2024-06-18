Short Interest in Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GNMLF) Drops By 8.8%

Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GNMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,445,800 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the May 15th total of 2,680,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 555.9 days.
Genomma Lab Internacional Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:GNMLF remained flat at $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday. Genomma Lab Internacional has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88.
Genomma Lab Internacional Company Profile
