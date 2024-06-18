Short Interest in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Rises By 17.2%

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,430,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the May 15th total of 21,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GILD. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 350.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 21.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $6,524,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 23.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,593,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,337,000 after purchasing an additional 492,471 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $64.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 855.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

