Short Interest in Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Decreases By 14.0%

Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the May 15th total of 65,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 268,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Gold Reserve Price Performance

Shares of Gold Reserve stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.30. 39,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,122. Gold Reserve has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $4.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average of $3.11.

Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Gold Reserve Company Profile

Gold Reserve Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in evaluating, acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It also holds interests in LMS Gold project located in Alaska, the United States. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

