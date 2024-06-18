Short Interest in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Declines By 7.0%

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,630,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the May 15th total of 4,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 626,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

HA stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.75. 217,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,360. The company has a market cap of $661.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.39. Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $14.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average is $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($2.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.75) by ($0.02). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 301.69% and a negative net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $645.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.17) EPS. Hawaiian’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hawaiian will post -5.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HA. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at about $1,432,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Hawaiian by 4.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at about $961,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Hawaiian from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Ontario, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

