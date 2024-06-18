Short Interest in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Increases By 11.9%

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the May 15th total of 2,700,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.59.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA Healthcare stock traded up $5.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $340.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,011. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.69. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $215.96 and a twelve month high of $343.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $321.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.85.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 20.92 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $494,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $10,544,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $289,299.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,474. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $10,544,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,273 shares of company stock worth $4,211,228 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $744,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 33.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

