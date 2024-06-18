Short Interest in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Grows By 8.4%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the May 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

HUYA Stock Down 2.8 %

HUYA stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,148. HUYA has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $962.62 million, a PE ratio of -41.30 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.08.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $208.31 million during the quarter. HUYA had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HUYA will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUYA. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA in the fourth quarter worth $16,189,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in HUYA by 2,008.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,551,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335,884 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in HUYA by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,145,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860,000 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,560,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 797.0% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 190,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 169,583 shares in the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUYA shares. Bank of America raised shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.80 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised HUYA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

