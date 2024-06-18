Short Interest in Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Rises By 7.7%

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the May 15th total of 83,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 60,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IDR traded down €0.51 ($0.55) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €9.59 ($10.31). The company had a trading volume of 105,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,221. The firm has a market cap of $122.18 million, a P/E ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Idaho Strategic Resources has a fifty-two week low of €4.48 ($4.82) and a fifty-two week high of €10.60 ($11.40).

Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported €0.17 ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.06 ($0.06) by €0.11 ($0.12). Idaho Strategic Resources had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 20.16%. The business had revenue of €5.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €4.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Idaho Strategic Resources will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Grant A. Brackebusch sold 6,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of €10.03 ($10.78), for a total transaction of €60,962.34 ($65,550.90). Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 125,878 shares in the company, valued at €1,262,556.34 ($1,357,587.46). The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Idaho Strategic Resources news, VP Grant A. Brackebusch sold 6,078 shares of Idaho Strategic Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of €10.03 ($10.78), for a total transaction of €60,962.34 ($65,550.90). Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 125,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at €1,262,556.34 ($1,357,587.46). The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John Swallow sold 140,687 shares of Idaho Strategic Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of €8.39 ($9.02), for a total value of €1,180,363.93 ($1,269,208.53). Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately €10,097,750.94 ($10,857,796.71). The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 153,337 shares of company stock worth $1,304,362 over the last 90 days. 12.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Idaho Strategic Resources stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 466,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.71% of Idaho Strategic Resources worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Idaho Strategic Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

