Short Interest in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Decreases By 12.6%

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the May 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 384,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 344.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 148,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 114,989 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 122,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 12,840 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.94. 230,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,948. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.25. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $14.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Inovio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.23). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 16,238.91% and a negative return on equity of 88.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.92) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on INO

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.