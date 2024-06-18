Short Interest in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Expands By 5.3%

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the May 15th total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Game Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $401,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in International Game Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $455,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:IGT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.31. 763,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,678. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.58. International Game Technology has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $33.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.17. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that International Game Technology will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Argus decreased their target price on International Game Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on International Game Technology

International Game Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.