Short Interest in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Drops By 6.3%

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the May 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Currently, 8.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.8 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $575,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,411.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get National Beverage alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Beverage

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in National Beverage by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in National Beverage by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 20,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Beverage Stock Up 1.5 %

National Beverage Increases Dividend

National Beverage stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.10. The company had a trading volume of 27,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,436. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.31 and a 200-day moving average of $48.12. National Beverage has a 52 week low of $43.14 and a 52 week high of $55.12.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $3.00.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

