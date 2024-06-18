Short Interest in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Increases By 26.3%

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 329,200 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the May 15th total of 260,600 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 141,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GASS. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in StealthGas by 17.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 189,157 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of StealthGas during the third quarter worth $381,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in shares of StealthGas during the fourth quarter worth $399,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of StealthGas during the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of StealthGas during the third quarter worth $166,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StealthGas Price Performance

GASS traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.40. 194,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,994. StealthGas has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $8.84. The company has a market cap of $267.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

StealthGas ( NASDAQ:GASS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. StealthGas had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $38.71 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut StealthGas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st.

About StealthGas

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel; and edible oils and chemicals.

