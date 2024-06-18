Short Interest in Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP) Rises By 25.0%

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Swiftmerge Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $562,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,064,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Swiftmerge Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,349,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,049,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Price Performance

IVCP stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $10.96. 3 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,773. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.85. The company has a market cap of $74.97 million, a P/E ratio of 78.29 and a beta of 0.02. Swiftmerge Acquisition has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $12.20.

About Swiftmerge Acquisition

Swiftmerge Acquisition ( NASDAQ:IVCP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

