Short Interest in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Decreases By 6.9%

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the May 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Brink’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Brink’s by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Brink’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Brink’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 265.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brink’s Stock Up 1.5 %

BCO stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.94. 280,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,396. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.25 and its 200 day moving average is $88.24. Brink’s has a twelve month low of $63.79 and a twelve month high of $104.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.45.

Brink’s Increases Dividend

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 59.84% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. This is a positive change from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Brink’s from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. William Blair assumed coverage on Brink’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Brink’s from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Brink’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brink’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

Featured Stories

