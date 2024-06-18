Siacoin (SC) Achieves Market Cap of $247.25 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. Siacoin has a total market cap of $247.25 million and approximately $9.05 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 22.9% against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,741.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.85 or 0.00592899 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.08 or 0.00111332 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008837 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00035407 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.49 or 0.00258700 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00038999 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00065656 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,539,025,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,511,268,935 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

