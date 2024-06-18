Silvaco Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SVCO) Quiet Period Will End on June 18th

Silvaco Group’s (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, June 18th. Silvaco Group had issued 6,000,000 shares in its public offering on May 9th. The total size of the offering was $114,000,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. During Silvaco Group’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SVCO shares. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Silvaco Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Silvaco Group in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Silvaco Group in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Silvaco Group in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Silvaco Group in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Silvaco Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVCO opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. Silvaco Group has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $21.59.

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

