Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Holdings Boosted by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group makes up about 5.0% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $9,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 212.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 196,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,179,000 after buying an additional 133,273 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,079,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,514,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 146,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,972,000 after purchasing an additional 15,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.60.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.92. 1,141,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,683. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $157.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.92.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.55). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 101.91%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

